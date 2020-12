Kimpton Mallorca to debut in 2022



Added: 10.12.2020 10:02 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.golfholidays.com



The 79-room luxury boutique hotel will be nestled next to one of the island’s most renowned golf courses, Santa Ponsa Golf, on the site of the existing Santa Ponsa Country Club. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Hotels