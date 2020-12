Gulf Air signs partnership with EL AL Airlines



Added: 07.12.2020 9:55 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.priestmangoode.com



Gulf Air and EL AL Airlines are set to embark on a collaboration following the signing of a memorandum. The move came during during an official visit from the kingdom of Bahrain to Israel. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Israel