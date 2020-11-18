Focus: Breaking Travel News interview: Edmund Bartlett, minister of tourism, Jamaica



Added: 18.11.2020 15:02 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.myvuenews.com



Jamaica has embarked on the long process of recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, with tourism minister, Edmund Bartlett, here telling Breaking Travel News resilience will be key to the future of the island More in feedproxy.google.com »