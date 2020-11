easyJet reports first ever annual loss



The low-cost carrier has reported a loss before tax of £1.27 billion for financial 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic rips through the aviation industry. The figure compares to a profit of £430 million profit last year. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Aviation