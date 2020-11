Jet2.com to launch Bristol base next spring



Added: 12.11.2020 9:28 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theguardian.com



Jet2.com will launch flights from Bristol in April, with the city becoming the tenth UK base for the group. The leisure airline and package holiday specialist has now put 33 destinations on sale. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: UK