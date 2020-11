Focus: Revelton Suites have once again won the World Travel Awards



Source: www.travelandleisure.com



Every year since 1993, the best hotels, tour operators, airlines and travel industry-related businesses take part in the World Travel Awards and compete for the right to receive the coveted prize. This year, Revelton Suites, located in Tallinn (Estonia) and Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic), once again won the Leading Serviced Apartments category in their respective countries. This is the third trophy for the apart-hotel in Tallinn, and the fourth for the one in Karlovy Vary.