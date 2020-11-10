Tianguis TurÃ­stico to take place in person in September next year

Miguel Torruco MarquÃ©s, minister of tourism for Mexico, and the governor of the state of YucatÃ¡n, Mauricio Vila Dosal, have boldly confirmed Tianguis TurÃ­stico will take place in person next year.