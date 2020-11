Travellers from Denmark barred from entry to UK



Travellers from Denmark are to be barred from entry to the UK over fears of a new strain of Covid-19. The country is currently witnessing an outbreak which has spread from mink to humans. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: UK