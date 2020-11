New leadership for Nobu Ibiza Bay



Source: www.prnewswire.com



Nobu Ibiza Bay has appointed Edwin Kramer to the position of general manager with the resort. He joins from Barcelona Edition, where he led the team as general manager for its launch in 2018. More in feedproxy.google.com »