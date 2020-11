American expands pre-flight Covid-19 testing



Source: yeahthatskosher.com



American Airlines is expanding its current pre-flight testing program to additional destinations. Later this month, pre-flight testing will be available for all American flights to Belize, Grenada, St. Lucia and the Hawaiian Islands. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Hawaii