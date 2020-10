Kooij takes up culinary leadership of Emirates Palace



Emirates Palace has confirmed the appointment of Tom Kooij as the new director of food and beverage at the property. With over 12 years of experience on the culinary scene, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to spearhead the department. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Emirates