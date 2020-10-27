Why Dina Asher Smith turned down 'every single' request to talk in public about racism and Black Lives Matter

Dina Asher Smith has revealed she turned down "every single" request to talk in public about racism and the Black Lives Matter protests as she did not want to "argue about whether something I see and face every day exists or not."