TUI unveils winter holidays for 2022



Added: 27.10.2020



Source: holidays-2020.co.uk



TUI UK has launched winter 2021 and 2022 holidays as the company seeks to boost sales in the wake of the Covid-19 shutdown in travel. The holiday giant will put summer 2022 on sale from November. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: UK