Occupancy levels show modest recovery at IHG



Added: 23.10.2020 14:44 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: skift.com



InterContinental Hotels Group saw RevPAR fall by 53 per cent in the three months to the end of September as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to take a huge toll on the hospitality sector. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Hotels