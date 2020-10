Palm Fountain recognised as biggest in the world



Nakheel Malls has official broken the record for the largest fountain in the world. Guinness World Records recognised the Palm Fountain in Dubai as covering 7,327 metres squared during an opening ceremony earlier. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Dubai