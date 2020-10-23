Accor sees revenue slump in third quarter as travel stalls



Accor has seen group revenue fall to â‚¬329 million in the third quarter of 2020, down by 69 per cent on a reported and 64 per cent on a like-for-like basis. More in feedproxy.google.com »