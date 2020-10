Marella Cruises extends booking flexibility offer



Marella Cruises and TUI River Cruises have announced they will offer additional flexibility to customers. The TUI-owned pair will extend an existing free amends policy on all new bookings until December 31st. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Cruises