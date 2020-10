Fred. Olsen rejigs refund guarantee to woo passengers



The updated guarantee allows guests making a new booking for 2021 to move their deposit to any other cruise already on sale without any additional fees before they pay their final balance. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Cruises