Delta Air Lines reports huge quarterly losses



Added: 13.10.2020 16:08 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.flyopedia.com



Delta Air Lines has reported a pre-tax loss of $2.6 billion for the three months to the end of September. Total adjusted revenue at the airline was $2.6 billion for the three months, down 79 per cent on last year. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Money