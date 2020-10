Focus: Beno Technologies is unleashing a new breed of E-bikes



Added: 07.10.2020 14:20 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: tabkul.com



The hubless Reevo e-bike provides wheel storage and a triple barrier anti-theft system (biometric security, motion sensing, and GPS tracking). It also comes with an autonomous lighting system plus integrated signal and brake lights built into the wheels. The creators have focused mainly on convenience, safety, and stylish functionalities. They will be launching a crowdfunding campaign soon to fund this designer piece. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Technology