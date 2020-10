Seabourn postpones return until 2021



Seabourn has called it quits on the 2020 cruise season, confirming that its three ships will not now return until early next year. The announcement applies to Odyssey, Ovation and Encore. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Cruises