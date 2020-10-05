Palm Fountain to debut later this month



Added: 05.10.2020 13:57 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: dubaiofw.com



Nakheel, the master developer behind the Palm Jumeirah, has unveiled its latest attraction, the Palm Fountain. Designed to be the largest in the world, the development is likely to attract interest from the Guinness World Records. More in feedproxy.google.com »