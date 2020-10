Maggi Hambling, shot by Juergen Teller



Added: 01.10.2020 10:19 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: essexbookfestival.org.uk



Lockdown? What lockdown? Maggi Hambling remains as busy as ever, with documentaries, exhibitions and her own magazine on the way very soon. Nancy Durrant heads down to Suffolk to find out why she hates private views, loves smoking and doesn't get 'the LGBTQXYZ thing' More in www.standard.co.uk » Tags: LGBT