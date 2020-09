Focus: Online casinos continue to provide the Vegas experience



Source: www.dispatch.com



Online casinos have flourished in the past decade, with many taking on the big boys in Las Vegas. While Sin City is by no means on the brink of closing, LV is watching the growth of the online market closely. For their part, the online casinos are cashing in on their popularity, with the sector due to hit a valuation of $92.9 billion by 2023, and they’re doing it by offering the “Vegas experience.” The question is: how are they doing it and why is it working? More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Las Vegas