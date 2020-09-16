UNWTO finds Covid-19 will cost tourism US$460bn in 2020



Source: en.wikipedia.org



International tourist arrivals plunged 93 per cent in June when compared to 2019, with the latest data from the World Tourism Organisation showing the severe impact of Covid-19. More in feedproxy.google.com »