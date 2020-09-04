Sandals launches virtual wedding service



All couples that book a destination wedding or ReTie the Knot before the end of December, with plans to wed in 2020 and 2021, will receive a complimentary wedding ceremony live stream service. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Couples