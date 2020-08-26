Accor deal with InterContinental could lead to wave of consolidation



Added: 26.08.2020 11:18 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: loyaltylobby.com



Rumours of a deal between the two giants could foreshadow a wave of mergers in the industry. The two giants have reportedly discussed the possibility internally, though no moves have been made. More in feedproxy.google.com »