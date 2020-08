Ain Dubai reaches constriction landmark



Added: 25.08.2020 13:56 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: whatson.ae



The attraction will stand 250 metres high on Bluewaters Island off Jumeirah Beach Residence when complete, offing one-of-a-kind views over the Palm Jumeirah and surrounding skyline. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Dubai