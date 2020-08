Introducing the new man about the house



Added: 14.08.2020 18:29 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.frontrank.com



Housework was the last frontier of the battle of the sexes in our fight for equality, but new research shows that we are in the midst of a male renaissance with men now doing more domestic chores than ever before. Tell me about it, says Phil Robinson More in www.standard.co.uk » Tags: Sex