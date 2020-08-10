Jet2.com to return to Cyprus next week



Added: 10.08.2020 12:20 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: thetravelhack.com



Jet2.com has announced it will resume its flights and holidays programme to Cyprus from August 17th. The decision means holidaymakers can escape to the Cypriot sunshine with the company for the first time since March. More in feedproxy.google.com »