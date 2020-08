UK tourism sector staggers in face of Covid-19 downturn



Travel companies listed on the FTSE issued nine profit warnings in the second quarter of the year. This brings the total number of warnings issued in in the first six months of 2020 to 59, according to the latest profit warnings report from EY. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: UK