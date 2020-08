Ryanair increases capacity in August as confidence returns



Ryanair has restored over 60 per cent of normal flight schedules this month, following the resumption of its services at the end of June. Throughout July, Ryanair flew 4.4 million customers to destinations across Europe. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: EU