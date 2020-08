Focus: Virtual wine tastings at home to beat the pandemic blues



Added: 05.08.2020 18:27 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: sheffield.camra.org.uk



While nothing compares to being on the grounds of a vineyard, virtual tastings are a close second. Being able to connect with the owner of a winery, ask questions and get live answers, and learn about what goes into making each bottle so special creates a truly enjoyable experience. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Wine