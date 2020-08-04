Hurtigruten suspends expedition sailing in wake of Covid-19 outbreak



Hurtigruten has temporarily suspends all expedition sailings on MS Roald Amundsen, MS Fridtjof Nansen and MS Spitsbergen until further notice. More in feedproxy.google.com »