Collapse in traffic pushes IAG to second quarter loss



Added: 31.07.2020 9:37 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.burns-group.com



International Airlines Group has reported an operating loss of â‚¬1.3 billion before exceptional items for the second quarter, compared to a profit of â‚¬960 million last year. More in feedproxy.google.com »