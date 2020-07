Airbus cuts A350 production as revenue slumps



Added: 30.07.2020 9:24 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: ppt-online.org



Airbus has seen revenue fall to €19 billion in the first half of financial 2020, down from €31 billion during the same period last year. A total of 196 commercial aircraft were delivered in the last six months, down from 389 last year. More in feedproxy.google.com » Money Tags: Airbnb