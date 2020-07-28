People think this Â£1,650 Bottega Veneta handbag looks like a dog poo bag



The Italian fashion house's shiny black clutch bag has prompted comparisons with the sacks commonly used by dog owners to collect their pets' mess More in www.standard.co.uk »