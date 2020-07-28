Algarve to welcome first Formula 1 Grand Prix



Source: en.wikipedia.org



The Algarve in Portugal has been chosen to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix for the first time this autumn. The event will take place in October at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao. More in feedproxy.google.com »