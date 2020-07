Wizz to relaunch Russian routes next month



Added: 28.07.2020 10:44 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.anna.aero



Wizz Air has announced the restart of its Russian routes, with flights from Luton taking off from August 15th. Flights will operate twice a week to the Russian capital and once a week to St Petersburg. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Russia