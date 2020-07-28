UNWTO reveals huge cost of Covid-19 on global tourism



Added: 28.07.2020 11:04 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.opportunitydesk.org



The UNWTO World Tourism Barometer shows that the near-complete lockdown imposed in response to the pandemic led to a 98 per cent fall in international tourist numbers in May when compared to 2019. More in feedproxy.google.com »