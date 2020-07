Zuber appointed chief executive of Kerzner International



Source: www.hotelbusiness.com



Michael Wale, who has held the role of chief executive with the company since February 2018, has been invited to join the board of directors, while and Philippe Zuber, the current chief operating officer, will take his place. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Uber