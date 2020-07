IndiGo latest airline to unveil Covid-19 cuts



IndiGo will cut ten per cent of its workforce as it downsizes to meet falling demand in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The largest carrier in India last month said it would seek to cut over £400 million in costs this year. More in feedproxy.google.com » India Tags: Indiana