Cruise & Maritime Voyages sunk by Covid-19



21.07.2020



Cruise & Maritime Voyages has ceased trading with immediate effect, becoming the latest casualty of the slowdown in travel prompted by the global Covid-19 outbreak. Administrators Duff & Phelps were appointed to wind up the company earlier. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Cruises