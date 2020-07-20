Solombrino departs GBTA following misconduct investigation



The Global Business Travel Association has said a third-party investigation into professional work conduct allegations against chief executive Scott Solombrino has concluded there was “no legal wrongdoing on his part”. More in feedproxy.google.com »