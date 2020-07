Nakheel highlights returning confidence in Dubai market



Nakheel, developer of the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, has sold nearly 250 properties over the last four months. The assets had a combined value of 600 million dirhams, defying the overall slowdown in the real-estate market and showcasing confidence returning post Covid-19. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Dubai