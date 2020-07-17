Holland America Line sells four ships



Holland America Line has announced that Amsterdam, Maasdam, Rotterdam and Veendam will be leaving the fleet during 2020. Fred. Olsen will take ownership of two ships, with the buyer for the remaining pair yet to be confirmed. More in feedproxy.google.com »