Four more cities to join Emirates network



Added: 16.07.2020



Source: geopoliticsalert.com



Emirates has announced it will resume flights to Tehran from tomorrow. Guangzhou in China will follow from July 25th, while Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa (August 1st), and Oslo (August 4th) are the next in line.