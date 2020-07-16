Pandora Sykes on her new book of essays, the cult of busyness and why she's found lockdown liberating



Added: 16.07.2020 9:39 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thermalsolutionsasia.com



The co-host of The High Low is a master at tapping into the cultural zeitgeist, but Pandora Sykes' new book of essays has allowed her to turn her thoughts long-form. She talks to Laura Hampson about her latest project More in www.standard.co.uk »