Foreign & Commonwealth Office clarifies cruise advice



Added: 16.07.2020 9:53 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.worldofcruising.co.uk



Having appeared to ban all cruise activity, the FCO has now clarified cruise ship travel means “staying overnight for at least one night on a sea-going cruise ship with people from multiple households”. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Cruises