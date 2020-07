Croatia tourism demand gradually returning



Croatia welcomed over 600,000 international visitors in the first ten days of July, around half the figure seen during the same period last year. In numbers likely to create a measure of confidence in the sector, 4.4 million overnight stays were registered from July 1st-10th. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Croatia